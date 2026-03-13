WEST END LIVE Will Return To Trafalgar Square in June

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

West End LIVE will return to Trafalgar Square on Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 June, with a packed line-up of top West End shows yet to be announced. West End LIVE is Europe's largest free musical theatre festival which, each year, showcases outstanding performances from over 50 London musicals.

Tens of thousands of theatre fans are set to descend on the capital for this unique event, presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, with support from the Mayor of London, partners and sponsors. West End LIVE brings audiences of all ages into the heart of the city to celebrate the very best of the West End - from its world-class theatre and culture to its vibrant food, drink, fashion, nightlife and retail scene - delivering a significant boost to Westminster's local economy and championing the creative industries.

For the first time in West End LIVE history, 100 queue jump places per day are up for grabs via an online competition. Each lucky winner will access West End LIVE via a separate entrance, plus one winner will get the chance to go backstage and see the magic of West End LIVE from behind the curtain, receive a £50 merchandise voucher and £200 in Theatre Tokens to redeem on OfficialLondonTheatre.com or at the Official London Theatre Ticket Booth in Leicester Square. Entrants must complete an online form at OfficialLondonTheatre.com to be in with a chance of winning this exclusive prize.

West End LIVE is also committed to delivering the event in a way that is environmentally responsible. In 2025, the festival pioneered a large-scale battery-powered production model in Trafalgar Square, significantly reducing carbon emissions while maintaining the high-energy performances and technical excellence audiences expect. This innovative approach - delivered in collaboration with Film and TV Services - demonstrated how world-class live entertainment can be staged sustainably in the heart of the capital. The 2025 event also saw a 90% reduction in single-use plastics across the site.

By embedding sustainability and inclusivity at its core, West End LIVE is setting a benchmark for how major cultural events can responsibly serve audiences, artists and the city alike.

Cllr Sara Hassan, Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Ecology, Culture and Air Quality, said, “West End LIVE is one of the highlights in London's cultural calendar, and we're delighted to welcome it back to Trafalgar Square this June.

“Through our partnership with the Society of London Theatre, we are increasing access to world‑class culture for residents and young people in Westminster, while welcoming thousands of visitors from across the UK to enjoy this free celebration of musical theatre.

“We're also proud to build on last year's sustainability achievements from cutting carbon emissions with innovative battery‑powered staging to reducing single‑use plastics across the site. Each year we're finding smarter, greener ways to deliver this much‑loved event, ensuring West End LIVE continues to thrive in a more sustainable future.”

West End LIVE is free to attend. Throughout the weekend, performances and exclusive backstage content are streamed on Official London Theatre's YouTube and social media channels.