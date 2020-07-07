Photo Flash: See the Theatres Taking Part in the #MissingLiveTheatre Campaign

With the news of the Government financial package to safeguard the future of the arts, culture and heritage industries, #scenechange continue to wrap theatres across the UK and Ireland in a message of hope. From early on in lockdown, the design community have been uncomfortably aware of the negative visual imagery and sadness around closed buildings. Theatres which are usually teeming with life feel stark and bleak, some even shut away behind hazard tape to prevent them inadvertently being places of gathering.

With the National Theatre, Royal Exchange Theatre, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Lyric Belfast, Sherman Theatre and The Old Vic already wrapped, #scenechange have taken their message of joy and wrapped bows around West End venues throughout the weekend. This week will see further theatres nationwide joining #MissingLiveTheatre, with over 60 venues already committed including the RSC, Sadler's Wells, Theatr Clwyd, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Sheffield Theatres, Kiln Theatre, amongst many others.

#scenechange said today, "Whilst we navigate a way back to live performance, we continue #MissingLiveTheatre to bring joy and colour to theatres across the UK and Ireland, to celebrate these incredible buildings, and the key role they play within their communities. We welcome the Government investment announced today, and see this as a key moment for the industry, a time to renew and reset, build a stronger future for all, and safeguard the sector for future generations. However, at this time theatres remain closed, and as freelancers we stand together with those dependent on the furlough scheme and financial aid packages - all of us unable to work in our chosen careers and all of us #MissingLiveTheatre."

#scenechange began as a small email exchange 'Dialogue in Strange Times' between a group of set & costume designers. Now it is a wide community of designers covering the breadth of the discipline and growing to over 1000 members, promoting ways of coming together in conversation and action in support of theatre.

For theatres who wish to join in the #missinglivetheatre campaign, please contact: action@scene-change.com. Working with production manager Anna Fox, #scenechange will provide risk assessment and technical support, as well as linking theatres up with local designers for on-site installation. The tape will remain in place for up to one week before being removed and reused by #scenechange to envelop another theatre. The tape is recyclable, and the ambition once the project is completed is to create a permanent installation.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson, Ali Wright, Ellie Kurttz, Ciara McMullan, Seamus Ryan, Helen Maybanks, Manuel Harlan, Dafydd Owen, Steve Haywood, Marc Brenner, Kirsten McTernan, Mihaela Bodlovic, Johan Persson



Ali Wright

