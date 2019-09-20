Photo Flash: National Theatre Wales And Royal Court Theatre Present ON BEAR RIDGE

New production images have been released for the National Theatre Wales and Royal Court Theatre co-production of On Bear Ridge, at the Sherman Theatre.

On Bear Ridge, written by Ed Thomas, stars Rakie Ayola as Noni, Jason Hughes as The Captain, Rhys Ifans as John Daniel and Sion Daniel Young as Ifan William. Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director of Royal Court, co-directs the production alongside Ed Thomas.

The production runs at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 20 September - 5 October before moving to the Royal Court in London from 24 October - 23 November.

"One minute we had customers, the next minute there was no-one."

In a lost village, blurred by redrawn borders, hidden under a crumb on the map, Bear Ridge Stores still stands.

After a hundred years, the family butchers and grocers - a place for odds and ends, contraband goods, and the last petrol pump for 30 miles - is now silent.

But owners John Daniel and Noni are not leaving.

They are defiantly drinking the remaining whiskey and remembering good times, when everyone was on the same side and the old language shone.

Outside in the dark, a figure is making their way towards them.

On Bear Ridge is directed by Vicky Featherstone and Ed Thomas, with design by Cai Dyfan, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Mike Beer and composed by John Hardy.





