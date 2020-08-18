Park Theatre To Stream New Play JURY

The play premieres on Wednesday 19 August at 7pm, and available until Wednesday 2 September.

Park Theatre will stream JURY - a brand-new play by Martin Murphy (Bruised Sky) - via its YouTube channel, premiering on Wednesday 19 August at 7pm, and available until Wednesday 2 September. For 10 weeks during lockdown, Park Theatre Company - Script Class worked together as an online theatre company via Zoom with director Amy Allen to stage the piece, as part of its celebrated Creative Learning Programme that went virtual in May 2020.

Whilst the world grinds to a halt during the Coronavirus pandemic, the beleaguered justice system trials a digital solution aimed at tackling their backlog of court cases. The jury of a high-profile case are logging on to Zoom - and they have just 45 minutes to reach a verdict.

A comedy-drama about the 'new normal', a world where we the jury not only discuss the crucial details of when the complimentary sandwiches will be delivered, how to hide your lockdown G&T in a coffee mug, and of course, how to turn your camera on - but also tackle a gripping, complex and polarising case.

An inside look into the bedrooms, offices and living rooms where justice is passionately, vehemently, being served.

Jury will be FREE to view for everyone online, but audiences will have the chance to donate to the theatre's Park Life Fund, which is currently still heading towards its initial target of £100,000, to help secure the future of the theatre.Jury has also been captioned for Deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, "I'm delighted to be sharing this production of Jury, which is a shining example of participation in our creative learning programme by a brilliantly theatrical group. Through donations to our Park Life Fund and via the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, we have been able to move our classes and courses online during lockdown, staying connected and finding different ways create theatre. I hope everyone enjoys this play about the 'new normal'- and to those who are able to make a donation, we thank you."

So much more than 'just a theatre', Park Theatre is a community hub in Finsbury Park and has been a huge part of the redevelopment of the area. In seven years of providing affordable, accessible theatre, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience (two years running), a West End Wilma Achievement in Accessible Theatre award and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

