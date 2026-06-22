PRIVATE JONES Musical to Make European Premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

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The European Premiere production of new musical PRIVATE JONES will run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 14 December 2026 – 30 January 2027 with a national press night on 17 December 2026. Tickets on sale now. Casting to be announced.

PRIVATE JONES is a theatrical, completely original new musical set in WW1 about the journeys that transform us and the friendships that remind us we're not meant to go it alone.

Gomer Jones is restless to find where he belongs, but the recent loss of his hearing has left him feeling shut out of the world he longs to join. Amid a company of misfit young men, he becomes an unlikely hero, only to discover that the prize he's been chasing may not be the one that matters.

A coming-of-age story told with grit, heart, and a touch of irreverence, PRIVATE JONES is written and directed by acclaimed creative, Marshall Pailet (Marcel and the Train, Who's Your Baghdaddy), with choreography by Misha Shields (Who's Your Baghdaddy); artistic sign language direction by Alexandria Wailes (CODA film); music direction by Máth Roberts (Merrily We Roll Along, Oxford Playhouse); set design by Anna Kelsey (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ambassadors Theatre); lighting design by Tim Deiling (Ride The Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant); sound design by Yvonne Gilbert (The Code, Southwark Playhouse Elephant); video design by Ben Glover (Little Shop of Horrors, Northern Stage and Derby Theatre); associate direction by Alice Eklund (The Last Five Years, Porters Theatre Cardiff); casting direction by Rob Kelly (Hadestown, Lyric Theatre West End); BSL direction by Daryl Jackson (The Rule And The Exception, Young Vic); Welsh language consultancy by Lowri Morgan (S4C presenter); music consultancy by Myrna Conn (Death Becomes Her, Broadway); production management by Sam Kelly (Manic Street Creature, Kiln Theatre) and dramaturgy Jac Moore (Associate Director of New Work Development at The Public Theater).

The production, which weaves together sign language, live captioning, a Foley soundscape, and a sweeping original score, will feature a cast of hearing, hard-of-hearing, and deaf performers – to be announced

Marshall Pailet said “Private Jones is a full-hearted, heart-pounding, and hopefully pretty funny story about valuing life inside a world where lives are stripped for value. It has been the joy of my life to collaborate with so many talented and passionate artists in its creation, especially Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Welsh-speaking artists, in the attempt to create a storytelling that feels authentic in its use of language and representation of culture, and one that is fully accessible to all audiences. Every time I spend time with it, it fills my heart, breaks it a little bit, then puts it back together stronger. I hope you love it as much as I do. And if you don't, please tell my bubby you loved it, I'm still trying to convince her I can do this for a living.”

PRIVATE JONES has been in development since 2021 and was first presented in October 2023 at Goodspeed Musicals in Chester, Connecticut. The February 2024 World Premiere production at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virgina won four Helen Hayes Awards including Outstanding New Musical. The musical has since been reworked with consultation and input from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Wales where it was workshopped in 2025.

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