Underbelly Boulevard Soho Will Close its Doors in January 2027

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Underbelly has announced that it has made the decision to end its lease early on the Underbelly Boulevard venue (formerly The Boulevard Theatre) in Soho. Underbelly's run at the theatre will end on 10th January 2027 after its programming for the next 6 months, including an Edinburgh Fringe transfer season Fringe Fix in September, the London premiere of Off-Broadway musical parody Heated Rivalry in October and the return of the wild circus spectacular Sophie's Surprise Christmas Party from November until early January.

Underbelly was chosen to take on the lease for the building by its owner Soho Estates and their tenure began in October 2023. Since then, the venue has hosted over 1700 performances in 3 years with a roll call of artists and speakers including Steven Frayne (Dynamo), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael McIntyre, Self Esteem, David Letterman, John Bishop, John Cleese, James Acaster, National Youth Theatre, Flo & Joan, Kiefer Sutherland, Phil Wang and so many more.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Underbelly Directors, said, “It goes without saying that we're incredibly sad at having to make this difficult decision, but we're also immensely proud of everything that our amazing Underbelly team have achieved and built together. We gave it our best shot, with a wonderful and varied programme, two delicious and collaborative restaurant operators in Kitty Fisher's and Artusi, and of course a stunning and intimate venue in the heart of Soho. But ultimately, the costs associated with the venue versus its size, and the wider economic challenges facing the sector, have proved a challenge we can't quite surmount. Sometimes you just have to hold your cow shaped hands up and accept it. That said, this decision will allow us to focus on a number of other exciting, Underbelly imbued, theatrical and venue projects in development alongside our existing range of productions, festivals and events.”

"We still have six brilliant months ahead of us at Underbelly Boulevard and we're determined to go out with a bang.”

The Directors also paid tribute to everyone who has helped make the venue what it is: “None of this would have been possible without our extraordinary team at Boulevard, Underbelly HQ, the producers and artists who trusted us with their work, our collaborators and partners, and of course the audiences who filled the venue with energy, curiosity and generosity. We are very grateful to Soho Estates for the opportunity to be given the keys to such a wonderful venue and we wish them the very best in finding a new custodian for such an amazing theatre.”

The last performance at the Underbelly Boulevard Soho will be on Wednesday 10th January 2027.

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