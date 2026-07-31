Video: The Horsemen Showcase Magic in New NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Trailer

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An all new trailer has been released for Now You See Me Live. The video showcases the magic of the show, and was shot on the roof of the London Coliseum and around London, featuring "The Horsemen." Check out the video here!

Lionsgate, in collaboration with Tim Lawson & Simon Painter present Now You See Me Live, inspired by Lionsgate’s worldwide blockbuster franchise, Now You See Me, will bring the magic to life with a mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and spectacles. The show will at the London Coliseum for 5 weeks only from Friday 31 July, to Sunday 6 September 2026.

Now You See Me Live has been dazzling audiences across Australia and Singapore, playing to packed houses - including a completely sold-out run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics at The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a mind-blowing spectacle of illusion and storytelling,” while Broadway World said, “your jaw will hit the floor…a high-energy blend of wonder, humour and jaw-dropping illusions,” cementing its status as a must-see event. Additionally, Now You See Me Live has just announced an exciting new run in Las Vegas with performances at the MGM Grand Theatre from 15 October 2026 until 5 January 2027.

“The Horsemen” are internationally acclaimed illusion designer and performer, Enzo Weyne; one of the world’s leading escapologists, Andrew Basso; a dynamic rising star of modern magic, Gabriella Lester; award-winning British magician and master storyteller, Matthew Pomeroy; and guest stars: 17-year-old musical magician and 2026 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Rafferty Coope; next-generation manipulation artist Eden Choi; and acclaimed Scottish albino stage hypnotist Fraser Penman.

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