Video: MY FAIR LADY at Chichester Festival Theatre

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Chichester Festival Theatre has posted a new trailer for its production of My Fair Lady, currently playing in the Festival Theatre through 5 September. The theatre describes the musical as an 'irresistible' summer offering that has been drawing audiences throughout its limited run.

My Fair Lady is adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller whose transformation drives the story's exploration of class, language, and identity in early twentieth-century London.

Marketing materials call the current staging a five-star 'perfect treat,' and the new trailer was filmed by Graded Films to give prospective audiences a look at the production ahead of the close of its strictly limited run.

The trailer follows earlier video coverage from the theatre, including a look inside the rehearsal room. That rehearsal footage introduced members of the cast ahead of the show's opening, with tickets for the run starting at £15.

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