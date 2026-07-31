Video: Watch HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Rehearse 'Get'cha Head In The Game'

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A newly shared clip gives audiences their first look at Harry Judd, Kaycee Stroh and Tobias Turley with the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL performing 'Get'cha Head In The Game.'

The clip shows the cast performing the number, which is one of the film franchise's most recognizable set pieces, now adapted for a live theatrical staging. The production features Disney icon Kaycee Stroh as Ms Darbus, who starred in the original film.

The performance clip arrives as part of a wider rollout of first-look material from London Theatre ahead of the production opening to London audiences, giving an early sense of how the beloved film sequence has been adapted for the stage.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming