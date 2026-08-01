Review: BBC PROMS: BRUCH'S VIOLIN CONCERTO, Royal Albert Hall

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In a compelling collision between Germanic Vorsprung durch technik (progress through technology) and courageous creativity, dexterous conductor Omer Meir Wellber entertains a rapt BBC Proms audience with an emotionally intense evening of Sturm und Drang (storm and stress).

A nod to the 18th-century movement, we're treated to an Austro-German triple bill of Haydn, Bruch and Schumann from the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen (fondly known as DKam), one of Europe's leading orchestras. This outstanding group of players give their all to reflect Sturm and Drang's passionate rebellion of the icy, by-the-book rationality of the earlier French-shaped Enlightenment.

The concert kicks off with Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No 44 in E minor (or Trauer, which translates as Mourning), with an ever-inventive Wellber conducting while playing the harpsichord. This offers a chamber music aura, with an initial small orchestra in the 5,000-seater Royal Albert Hall – a difficult maneuver to pull off.

After a soft and slow start, Wellber, former chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, ups the ante at an assured pace. Legend has it that Haydn wanted the Adagio from his symphony played at his funeral, but he never got his wish. However, although omitted from the burial playlist, it was performed shortly after Haydn's death at a memorial service in Berlin.

The Presto finale in Haydn's minor-key symphony is taught with tension. DKam's energetic strings section, headed up by an animated Sarah Christian, is a joy – although, it's hard to pinpoint any one talented musician within this tight orchestra flowing with vitality.

Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen Orchestra

Photo credit: BBC Chris Christodoulou

The highlight of the night is Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, starring young violinist Daniel Lozakovich. Lozakovich plays a call and response pattern with the full orchestra, complete with a bigger wind section and timpani. Debuting four years ago at the Proms and now only 25, the talented Swedish violinist demonstrates mature talent beyond his years.

They say playing Bruch's violin concerto is a rite of passage for aspiring violinists. Quickly, it's obvious we're in the presence of greatness, as a slender Lozakovich, with his hair flopping about in true rock star style, spell-bindingly nails such a difficult undertaking. He has a delicate, silky touch and makes smooth transitions within a very physical performance – jerking and making little jumps that are reminiscent of Mick Jagger strutting his stuff.

After much applause for the new violin poster boy, who brings a freshness to Bruch's sorrowful and romantic melody, he and DKam delight the audience with an encore of Henryk Wieniawski's tender Violin Concerto No 2 (second movement).

Omer Meir Wellber conducts the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen Orchestra

Photo credit: BBC Chris Christodoulou

Where can you go from there? Wellber whizzes through a convincing and invigorating presentation of Schumann's Symphony No 4 in D minor, impressively conducting without baton or score. His body conveys all that is necessary, his arms and head directing the orchestra in a wave of energy – just like followers of Sturm und Drang convey in their vigorous and romantic music.

Listen to Bruch's Violin Concerto on BBC Radio 3 during the Proms Marathon Day on Monday 31 August, and on BBC Sounds. The rest of the Proms continue at the Royal Albert Hall until September 12.

Photo credits: BBC Chris Christodoulou

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