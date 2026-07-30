Video: Nia Stephen and Danielle Steers Perform Mashup of 'I Don’t Need Your Love' From SIX and 'Happy' From HOT MESS

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A new musical collaboration has been released from the musical SIX and HOT MESS, with an all new mashup video. Nia Stephen, who currently plays Catherine Parr in the West End production of SIX, and Danielle Steers, who stars as Earth in HOT MESS at The Other Palace, and previously played Catherine Parr in the West End, have recorded a new mash-up of I Don’t Need Your Love from SIX and Happy from HOT MESS. Check out the video here!

The mash-up has been jointly arranged by Joe Beighton, musical supervisor of SIX and music supervisor and co-orchestrator of HOT MESS, and HOT MESS composer, lyricist and co-orchestrator Jack Godfrey. Sam Featherstone is recording engineer and mix engineer for the collaboration, having previously produced the Six UK studio album. The collaboration celebrates two original British musicals, as well as the talent both on and off stage.

Stephen is currently making her West End debut in SIX, while Steers’ credits include Just For One Day, Bat Out of Hell and a previous West End run as Catherine Parr in SIX.

Created by Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, HOT MESS premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025, where it won a Fringe First Award, the Popcorn Writing Award and Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award. Following a transfer to Southwark Playhouse, the musical is now playing at The Other Palace until Sunday 6 September 2026.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX began life as a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon, playing in the West End, on Broadway, across the UK and around the world.

Toby Marlow, co-creator of SIX, said, “I AM SO OBSESSED WITH THIS MASH UP. As a long-time super-fan of Hot Mess, particularly of the absolute BANGER of a song ‘Happy’, I feel so honoured that HOT MESS and SIX have come together in this way! Joe and Jack have absolutely killed it with this gorgeous arrangement, Nia and Danielle of course sound completely unreal, and as usual Sam Featherstone has produced & mixed it to sound so stunning & so beautiful. Wow, I am so, so excited for people to hear this unique musical theatre creation, put together by some of the most talented and loveliest people I know. And also, if you haven’t already, go see Danielle in HOT MESS and Nia in ‘SIX’ - they are both so ridiculously brilliant!!”

Jack Godfrey, “As a massive fan of Toby and Lucy, the opportunity to work on a SIX + HOT MESS mashup was a surreal experience. It was also very cool to see my longtime collaborator Joe Beighton working on this combination of two of his shows. I’m really proud of the finished product, slightly in awe of Danielle Steers and Nia Stephen’s vocal performances, and genuinely grateful that I get to work with all these unbelievably talented people!”

Joe Beighton said “I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend much of my career working on music by Jack, and by Toby and Lucy, so getting to arrange this mash-up from HOT MESS and SIX with Jack was a real joy. It’s also been fantastic to hear Danielle return to the music of SIX, and to hear her stunning voice alongside the exceptionally talented Nia’s.”

Danielle Steers said, “I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to work on this gorgeous project! Both SIX and HOT MESS have played huge parts in my life, so to get to sing this gorgeous mash up and work with these incredibly talented people feels really special!”

Nia Stephen said, “I'm so excited for people to hear this beautiful piece of music. The whole team has been so kind and, to be honest, quite inspirational to work with. It's been such a lovely process and I hope everyone enjoys it."

About HOT MESS

HOT MESS is a high-energy original romcom that reimagines the climate crisis as a turbulent love story between Earth and Humanity.

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe’s most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess.

An original pop musical about love, hope and the ultimate break-up.

About SIX

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.

The West End production is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre and booking until Sunday 28 November 2027.

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set For HOT MESS at The Other Palace

Danielle Steers returns as Earth alongside Morgan Gregory as Humanity in HOT MESS: A NEW MUSICAL, running at The Other Palace in London this summer. Learn more here!