PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Extends West End Run

The West End transfer of Paranormal Activity is set to extend its run to Saturday 28 March 2026, ahead of its first performance this December. Performances begin at the Ambassadors Theatre, Saturday 5 December, 2025.

Simon Friend, Producer at Melting Pot, says: ”It is wonderful to see such excitement for our upcoming show, following hugely successful initial engagements in Leeds last year, and now Chicago as well this month. We can't wait for West End audiences to experience the exceptional stagecraft from our dynamite creative team, in a show which has proven itself to be mysterious, macabre and enormously entertaining as well.”

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are… Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage.

A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon, Paranormal Activity, is directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk's Founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose pulse-pounding theatrical thriller Grey House chilled Broadway audiences.

Praised for its inventive storytelling and terrifying atmosphere, the West End transfer promises to amplify the experience even further, making it a must-see event for thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike. Paranormal Activity is undertaking a North American tour this autumn, where it has recently opened at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre to critical and audience acclaim, ahead of dates at the Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles; Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC and American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco.

Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide. Immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces, and psychological tension, Levi Holloway's script offers a bold reinterpretation of the original, blending domestic horror with mind-bending theatricality. Felix Barrett, known for breaking boundaries between audience and performer, brings his signature visionary style to the production. With innovative staging and chilling soundscapes, Paranormal Activity invites audiences to witness the inexplicable up close—and feel the fear in real time.

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as Set and Costume Designer, Illusions by Chris Fisher, Anna Watson as Lighting Designer, Gareth Fry as Sound Designer, Video Design by Luke Halls and Casting Direction by Stuart Burt CDG and Ginny Schiller CDG.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the West End stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

Paranormal Activity is produced by Simon Friend & Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot in association with Gavin Kalin, Ken Davenport, Jenny King, Patrick Gracey, Jonathan & Rae Corr and Leeds Playhouse.