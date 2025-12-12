Anita Harris Named President of The UK Pantomime Association

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced pantomime and entertainment veteran Anita Harris as its new President.

Harris is an English singer, actress, and entertainer whose career spans more than 60 years. She made her pantomime debut in 1962 in Babes in the Wood at the Gaumont Theatre in Southampton (now Mayflower Theatre) and has since appeared in more than 20 pantomimes nationwide.

Her roles have included Principal Boy, Principal Girl, Fairy, and Villain, with appearances in cities including Edinburgh, Manchester, York, Birmingham, Coventry, Wimbledon, Richmond, and Plymouth. Most recently, she starred in pantomimes at Theatre Royal Windsor from 2021 through 2023.

Throughout her pantomime career, Harris has shared the stage with figures such as Allan Stewart, Una McLean, Max Boyce, Dora Bryan, Jimmy Tarbuck, Jack Tripp, Billy Dainty, Terry Scott, and Frankie Howerd.

Beyond pantomime, Harris spent two years as Grizabella in the West End production of Cats at the New London Theatre. Her film and television credits include two Carry On films, the children’s series Jumbleland, and appearances in Casualty, EastEnders, Midsomer Murders, and Celebrity MasterChef. As a recording artist, Harris began her music career in 1961 with EMI and the John Barry Seven, later achieving chart success with her 1967 single “Just Loving You,” which reached No. 6 in the UK and sold more than 600,000 copies.

“I feel blessed and honoured to be made President of the UK Pantomime Association, a charity that not only pays tribute to the past years of pantomime but also encourages new talent and celebrates, with open arms, the future of the quintessential British artform that is pantomime,” said Harris.

UKPA Chair Simon Sladen added, “We are delighted to welcome Anita Harris as our new President. A true doyenne of pantomime and an iconic star of the entertainment industry, Anita brings not only her extraordinary talent and decades of experience delighting audiences across the country, but also her warmth and deep passion for the art form. We look forward to championing pantomime together under her Presidency.”

Harris previously performed at The Pantomime Awards in 2024 and, in her role as President, has attended a parliamentary reception highlighting the importance of festive theatre programming in the UK’s cultural life. The event brought together MPs, arts leaders, and representatives from major theatre organizations across the country.