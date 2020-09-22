Online Venue stream.theatre Has Launched, Providing Full Streaming Services For The Arts

stream.theatre is available now for any organisation, producer, or artist needing support to stream content.

A brand-new streaming service has been launched offering arts organisations online hosting and production solutions for all their streaming needs. stream.theatre is available now for any organisation, producer, or artist needing support to stream content.

stream.theatre is a digital venue for any theatre, art, or performance based video content. Live-streamed, time scheduled or on demand: shows and content can be transmitted in a variety of ways and can be individually priced. Customers can browse upcoming shows and watch marketing materials. Video content is shown on ahigh quality, secure video player, available on a variety of devices and applications. Content can be geo-fenced to protect rights holders and authors.

stream.theatre can work with third party ticketing facilities or provide a full ticketing service. If stream.theatre provides a box office service, customers are able to buy tickets to shows and events on the platform and come back to watch them at the time of the 'performance'. There are no complicated codes or vouchers; the customer's account remembers what they've bought and allows access to the event. Full reporting is provided with full financial statements, viewership statements, watch time analysis and remittances to content owners.

stream.theatre can act as a full video partner in the creation of content. A full 4k camera solution as well as audio capture, live vision mixing and all equipment necessary for a multiple camera shoot is available. It can provide live stream technology for truly live performances or editing capabilities for pre-recorded productions. The experienced production team can advise, consult or general mange digital production processes.

The service is available now and can be found at www.stream.theatre

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You