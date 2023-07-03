Off West End Theatre Week Now On!

Off West End Theatre Week is back, highlighting some of the incredible shows happening in smaller theatres across the capital. Don’t miss your chance to see new works by brilliant writers, and possibly a future West End hit in an intimate setting.

During Off-West End Theatre Week, book tickets to more than 25 shows playing at theatres across London. The West End is the city's famous theatre district, but great plays, musicals, comedy, and more are always playing in every neighbourhood. Take a chance on an exciting new show, or see a fresh take on a classic play in an intimate venue.

Tickets are available from £10 during the Off-West End Theatre Week theatre sale, but these deals are only on for a limited time.

Book Off-West End Theatre Week tickets now for venues such as the Bush Theatre, Young Vic and Hampstead Theatre.