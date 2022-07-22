Nigel Osner's STILL TICKING Announced At The Camden Fringe

Nigel Osner celebrates a heart still ticking at the Camden Fringe!

In January 2021 Nigel Osner nearly died when a routine operation went seriously wrong, leading to open heart surgery and a damaged lung. After four days in an induced coma he had to learn to walk again, Later in 2021 he managed to perform but needed further surgery before really improving. In January 2022 he was delighted he was able to create an eclectic new show. No mystery why it is called 'Still ticking!' The Camden Fringe will be its London debut.

In his new show Nigel Osner examines 25 years of writing and performing. He illustrates his story with original songs and monologues by characters including a jaded rock star, a man who hates being labelled, a woman who has given up men, a fangless vampire --- and even an owl! The show aims to amuse but has some bitter sweet moments, for 25 years means getting a lot older!

Once a practising barrister, then employed at the Ministry of Justice, Nigel is now a performer, actor, lyricist and writer. He has taken two previous shows to the Camden Fringe, the Edinburgh Fringe and other fringes. For his show 'Angel to vampire!' he was nominated for excellence in new writing by the Buxton Fringe. His show 'Too young to stay in, too old to go out!' has an associated podcast on Spotify and other platforms. His guests are inspirational people over 60, such as Alison Steadman and Dillie Keane. He has acted in two feature films, many short films and on stage. He is the author of 'Magic in Ravenswood' (Heinemann) which he adapted into a musical with music by BB Cooper, premiered in London in 2002/3. His fantasy novel 'worldoflegends.com' is available on Amazon etc.

Still ticking! will be at The Etcetera Theatre, 65 Camden High Street, London NW1 7BU on 12, 13 and 14 August at 5.30pm (60 minutes). Tickets £12 (£10 conc) Etcetera theatre box office: 020 7482 4857. Nigel Osner: Still Ticking! - Camden Fringe (ssboxoffice.com.