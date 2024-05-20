New Cast Members Set to Join TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in London Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has announced the full cast joining the previously announced Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett who share the role of Tina Turner and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner.

The musical has been in the West End for 6 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre.

From Tuesday 25 June 2024 Mark Anderson will continue as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, as will Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde joins to play Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester continues as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Daniel Haswell joins as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington continues in the role of Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton continues as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson joins the cast as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett continues as Tina’s mother Zelma. Charlotte St.Croix will join the show as Standby Tina Turner.

Ensemble members are Sarah Freer as Lorraine and Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes new cast member Azalea Harris, current cast member Ezmai Robinson and new cast member Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and new cast members Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt, Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018 and a new UK and Ireland tour beginning March 2025. Developed in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London’s West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner’s triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world—against all odds.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London’s West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and can currently be seen across the continent on tour. In Europe, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL can currently be seen touring across Australia, having finished sell out seasons at Theatre Royal Sydney and Astor Theatre Perth

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

