New Artwork Released For Joe Locke-Led CLARKSTON; Venue and Dates Revealed

New artwork has today been released for the UK premiere of Clarkston by critically acclaimed writer Samuel D. Hunter (Oscar-winning and BAFTA nominated film The Whale) as venue and dates are also confirmed.

Joe Locke (Emmy Award-nominated Heartstopper; Marvel’s Agatha All Along; Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Broadway) will make his West End debut in the production starring opposite Ruaridh Mollica (BIFA nominated for Sebastian; The Franchise, HBO) with Sophie Melville (The Way, BBC; Cowbois, RSC/ Royal Court; Evening Standard Award nominated for Iphigenia in Splott, Lyric Hammersmith). Drama Desk and Obie award-winner Jack Serio (Grangeville, Signature Theatre) will direct.

Clarkston will have a strictly limited run at Trafalgar Theatre from 17 September for 9 weeks only. Tickets are now on sale to priority bookers and will go on public sale from Tuesday 22 July at 10am.

The creative team will also include set and costume designer Milla Clarke, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer George Dennis, casting director Stuart Burt and dramaturg John Baker. Wessex Grove is executive producer and general management.

Check out the artwork below!

“You have this idea in your head of the person you could be”

On a journey West to rediscover himself, Jake unexpectedly meets Chris – a kindred soul hiding in a night shift at a Costco in a rural American town. As their bond deepens, so does their sense of adventure. Maybe they could finally give life new meaning by chasing something more – like the intrepid explorers Lewis and Clark before them.

Clarkston is a modern frontier story that blazes a trail through friendship, acceptance, love and the hope of new discoveries.