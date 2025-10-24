CLARKSTON Will Host Programme of Creative Workshops With Industry Guests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers of Clarkston, in partnership with ATG Entertainment West End Creative Learning, have announced a programme of daytime education and community workshops as part of Creative Careers Month this November, plus post-show discussions hosted by special guests, to run alongside Clarkston now in its final 4 weeks running until 22 November at Trafalgar Theatre.

Clarkston, by critically acclaimed writer Samuel D. Hunter (Oscar-winning and BAFTA nominated film The Whale) stars Joe Locke (Emmy Award-nominated Heartstopper; Marvel's Agatha All Along), alongside Ruaridh Mollica (recently BAFTA Scotland nominated for Sebastian; The Franchise, HBO) and Sophie Melville (The Way, BBC; Evening Standard Award nominated for Iphigenia in Splott, Lyric Hammersmith). Drama Desk and Obie award-winner Jack Serio (Grangeville, Signature Theatre) directs.



Highlights of the Clarkston events programme will include post-show Q&As with the cast hosted by special guests, including Tia Kofi (RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World, BBC; Host of Heartstopper: The Official Podcast) and Mason Alexander Park (Cabaret, Kit Kat Club; soon to star in Oh, Mary!, Trafalgar Theatre). More guest hosts are to be announced.

The workshop series also announced today aims to open up creative careers to education and community groups who may not always see live entertainment as a route for them. Topics will range from ‘creating company' with associates and understudies to understanding the behind-the-scenes magic of a Stage Manager. For community and educational organisations the programme includes an accessible rate for groups to see the show and then engage with the talks and workshops. All info on these is available via westendclcp@atgentertainment.com

Clarkston Event Programme:

30 October, Post Show Talk hosted by Tia Kofi, How to prepare for a role with the cast of Clarkston

3 November, Post Show Talk, The Cast on Clarkston

5 November, Post Show Talk hosted by Mason Alexander Park, Q&A with the cast of Clarkston

10 November, Post Show Talk,West End Debuts! The routes to West End Theatre

12 November, 10.30am – 12pm, Workshop, Creating Company – the role of associates and understudies

17 November, Post Show Talk, The Cast on Clarkston

18 November, 1pm – 3pm, Workshop, Making Magic behind the scenes: An insight to Stage Management and Company Management

19th November, 11am – 1pm Workshop, Acting for Stage: Interpreting and directing scenes

Further guest hosts and events to be announced.

Conor Hunt, Senior Creative Learning Manager at ATG Entertainment said:“We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the producers of Clarkston to bring this dynamic outreach offer to life here in the West End. This collaboration allows us to open the doors wider than ever - to students, community organisations, and anyone curious about exploring new and meaningful ways to engage with the show and its incredible creatives. It's about breaking down barriers to theatre and creating space for conversation, learning, and connection.”

Producers of Clarkston added: "At its heart, Clarkston is about connection—finding meaning and community in unexpected places. These workshops are an extension of that spirit. We're thrilled to open the doors of the Trafalgar to the next generation of theatre-makers and to help demystify how a show like this comes to life.”

Clarkston is a modern frontier story that blazes a trail through friendship, acceptance, love and the hope of new discoveries. On a journey West to rediscover himself, Jake unexpectedly meets Chris – a kindred soul hiding in a night shift at a Costco in a rural American town. As their bond deepens, so does their sense of adventure. Maybe they could finally give life new meaning by chasing something more – like the intrepid explorers Lewis and Clark before them.