Matt Blaker and Kelly Glyptis Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Announces at Her Majesty's Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh have announced new casting for The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre from Monday 1 August 2022 as the production extends its booking period until 17 December 2022.

Killian Donnelly will continue as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé. Joining them will be Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta. Also continuing in the cast are Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Michelle Cornelius, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faul, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Rafe Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

Matt Blaker returns to The Phantom of the Opera having previously been in the ensemble and covering the role in the Original Production. His other theatre credits include the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the international tours of Jersey Boys and Jesus Christ Superstar and most recently playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel at Kilworth House. His television credits include Netflix's The Crown.

Kelly Glyptis' operatic credits include Madeleine, Cosi fan tutte and Le nozze di Figaro. Her other theatre credits include the North American tours of The Sound of Music, Into The Woods, Mary Poppins, West Side Story and The Addams Family.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.