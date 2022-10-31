Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY DAD WEARS A DRESS Comes to the Barons Court Theatre in November

Performances are 22nd-26th November at 7:30pm.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  
MY DAD WEARS A DRESS Comes to the Barons Court Theatre in November

My Dad Wears A Dress by Maria Telnikoff comes to the Barons Court Theatre in November.

Based on real life, "My Dad Wears A Dress" follows a girl's journey, from childhood to youth, navigating a world in which all the dads she knows are men. Filled with hilarious tales from her school days (from toilet mishaps to failed Valentine's Day confessions), it shows the difficulties of fitting in as a young person and the fears we feel about being labelled "outside the box". Brimming with life and sincerity, the play challenges a world of heteronormative values, from the struggles of buying a Fathers' Day card to the questions raised describing one's family in a French lesson.

"My Dad Wears A Dress" is a celebration of difference and acceptance. Suitable for all audiences enjoy a fun, zany show that asks what it means to have a "normal family". After a one-night run in Cambridge where it received 5 stars from Varsity calling it "the perfect blend of humour and sincerity", the show has its London premier this November. Follow the Instagram @mydadwearsadress for updates!




Bush Theatre Will Close During the Day as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures Photo
Bush Theatre Will Close During the Day as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures
West London's Bush Theatre has revealed that they will close during the day to the public, as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures. From now on, the building will be open from 5pm Monday to Saturday, or 1pm on matinee days.
Photos: First Look at Rob Madge in MY SONS A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) at the Garrick T Photo
Photos: First Look at Rob Madge in MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) at the Garrick Theatre
Following another sell out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transferred to the Garrick Theatre, in London’s West End, on 21 October and will run until 06 November 2022. Check out all new photos here!
Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Photo
Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Theatre
​​​​​​​Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Clive Anderson Performs and Mark Gatiss Directs in Park Theatres Spring 2023 Season Photo
Clive Anderson Performs and Mark Gatiss Directs in Park Theatre's Spring 2023 Season
Incredible personal experiences have inspired world premiere productions taking centre stage at Park200 in Spring 2023. Learn more about the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 1, 2022

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production photos from its current production of A Christmas Carol, which features Adrian Edmondson as Scrooge and Sunetra Sarker as The Ghost of Christmas Present.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEST OF ENEMIES, Starring Zachary Quinto and More!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEST OF ENEMIES, Starring Zachary Quinto and More!
November 1, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming transfer of James Graham's political thriller Best of Enemies directed by Jeremy Herrin. Check them out here!
Cory English Will Play 'Doctor Emmett Brown' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For 6 Weeks OnlyCory English Will Play 'Doctor Emmett Brown' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For 6 Weeks Only
November 1, 2022

Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.
George Devine Award 2022 Shortlist AnnouncedGeorge Devine Award 2022 Shortlist Announced
November 1, 2022

The George Devine Award has announced its 2022 Shortlist of nine playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise.
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIETRadio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET
November 1, 2022

Pandora Christie – one of the UK's best-loved radio presenters – will make her West End theatre debut when she stars in the acclaimed musical & Juliet.