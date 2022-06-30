Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE! Returns to the West End Tonight After Cancelling Performances Due to COVID-19

Shows were cancelled from June 25-29, but the company has confirmed they will resume tonight, June 30.

Jun. 30, 2022  

Moulin Rouge! returns to the West End tonight after cancelling performances this week due to COVID-19. Shows were cancelled from June 25-29, but the company has confirmed they will resume tonight, June 30.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...



Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine; and choreography by Emmy Award® nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.





