MILES and THE FALL Will Be Released by Original Theatre and Riverside Studios

Award-winning plays, recorded live from Riverside Studios, are available on demand.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Original Theatre and Riverside Studios have announced the forthcoming release dates of Miles and The Fall - the next two play-readings in their Originals online on demand series, featuring the winners of Original Theatre Company's Originals Playwriting Award.

Released on 10 November 2022, Miles, written by Eilidh Nurse, is directed by Amelia Sears and stars Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York), Hiftu Quasem (Ten Percent, Killing Eve), Cristian Ortega (Vigil) and Lewis Mackinnon (Young Wallander). 'I feel like I've lost all this time.' Somewhere in Scotland, miles from anywhere, Bobby's Caravan Park is struggling, in fact it's crumbling. Janie is the only employee and she's been stuck out here for longer than she cares to admit - and she's drinking more than she's willing to admit, yet frankly who cares anymore? Ed can't pass the Tesco quiz, he can't go out in the rain without his cag in a bag, he can't drive and he can't help who he's related to. But at least he's got a new job... at Bobby's Caravan park. Hopes, dreams and families collide in this searing, tender yet funny play that asks what it means to process our past and the traumas that lie within.

Released on 21 November 2022, The Fall, written by Drew Hewitt, is directed by Charlotte Peters and stars Alex Kingston (ER, Doctor Who), Tyger Drew-Honey (Outnumbered), Sara Stewart (Transformers, Philomena) and Adrian Lukis (Original Theatre's Being Mr Wickham). Janet and Liam are happily married until she stops talking to him. And everybody else. In an attempt to diagnose her loss of speech, she begins seeing a psychiatrist who starts to probe at a secret buried in the depths of Janet's psyche, the revelation of which has profound and lasting implications not just for her but the entire family. This masterful play examines with wit, humour and searing honesty the complex ideas surrounding free will, love and the painful truths of existence.

Already available on demand, Tikkun Olam, written by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs, is directed by Michael Boyd and stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Diana Quick (Brideshead Revisited), Debbie Korley (King Lear) and Jake Fairbrother (National Theatre, Hamlet). tikkun olam: in everything you do, you must seek the opportunity to repair the world. Steve Alexander is preparing to stand as a Labour MP for the Westminster constituency. As part of his campaign, he is backing the building of a Holocaust memorial near Parliament Square. To help the campaign gain traction, Steve and his campaign manager Dan invite social influencer Leah on board as a one-woman focus group. As Dan, Steve and Leah try to persuade the divided community to back the memorial, their own motivations are challenged as the political and personal ties between them are tested to the very limit. A powerful, funny, intelligent political drama that looks at the stark contrast in views and voices in and around our capital, the ever-growing divisions between the generations and the challenging task of mending, and learning to ensure we do - and are - better.

The three plays were chosen from hundreds of submissions entered to Original Theatre Company's nationwide competition to discover unproduced playwrights. It was judged by Mike Bartlett, Sarah Butcher, Angel Coulby, Jack Holden, Nick Marston, Dafydd Rogers, Abdul Shayek and Rachel Tackley.

Recorded live from Riverside Studios, a triple package of the films has been available since July 2022 but this is the first time Miles and The Fall have been released individually on demand.

To book, visit Original Theatre Online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207772®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foriginaltheatreonline.com%2Fproductions%2F42%2Fon-demand-originals-at-riverside-studios?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The productions are available to watch until 28 February 2023.

One of the first companies to launch online versions of their plays, Original Theatre have produced 16 digital productions since March 2020 and streamed their work globally to 57 countries. This led to most recently winning a Critics' Circle Award for an outstanding contribution to British Theatre. Their work has ranged from filming Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong to Apollo 13 to an award-winning zombie short Viral shot on iPhones in locked-down Peckham. Over lockdown they employed over 200 freelancers. Their work has been widely praised and they have recently been credited with creating "an entirely new dramatic genre" (The Guardian). In February 2022, the company won a One Off Award at this year's OFFIES in recognition of its work over the past 18 months.




