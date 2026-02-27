HAMILTON Will Hold First Relaxed Performance in the UK

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first Relaxed Performance of Hamilton in the UK will take place on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 6:30pm at the Victoria Palace Theatre (A Delfont Mackintosh Theatre).

Through this collaboration, Go Live Theatre and the production will deliver an inclusive and welcoming experience for audiences with learning difficulties, special educational needs, and/or disabilities.

The performance will be carefully adapted to support neuro-divergent audience members, including those on the autism spectrum and individuals with sensory or communication needs. As with all Go Live Relaxed Performances, there will be subtle changes to the sound and lighting, and specially trained front-of-house staff will be on hand throughout the evening to help anyone who requires assistance.

Chief Executive of Go Live Theatre, Sita McIntosh “It is a huge honour and privilege to collaborate with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd and Jeffrey Seller to stage the first ever Relaxed Performance of Hamilton in the UK. We look forward to welcoming over 1,500 people to what promises to be a very special and momentous occasion.”

Since its inception as Mousetrap Theatre Projects in 1997, Go Live Theatre, has enabled more than 275,000 children and young people to experience the joy of live theatre, with that number growing exponentially. The company work with those from disadvantaged and/or vulnerable backgrounds for whom a trip to the theatre is out of reach because of economic or physical reasons or quite simply, relevance. Working on a wide variety of programmes with producers and venues, Go Live Theatre exist to change that.

Go Live Theatre are committed to cultivating the next generation of audiences and/or creative talent by igniting a passion for theatre from an early age through trips to the theatres, impactful programmes and inspiring workshops.

The organisation presented the very first relaxed performance of a West End show back in 2012 with Shrek the Musical and since then have been able to offer a multitude of shows including the Devil Wears Prada, Sister Act, Wicked, Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker!, 101 Dalmatians, The Play That Goes Wrong, and MAMMA MIA!.