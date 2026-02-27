Photos: Rosamund Pike and More in Rehearsal For INTER ALIA

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre and Playful Productions have released photos from the rehearsal room of the West End transfer of critically acclaimed Inter Alia. Featuring Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) as London Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks, Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden (Little Brother) as Harry Wheatley. Check out the photos below!

Flora Dawson (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) joins the cast as ensemble/Understudy Jessica, Thomas Michaelson (The Father) and Luke Garner-Greene (The Road Trip) reprise their roles as ensemble/Understudy Michael and ensemble/Understudy Harry respectively.

The production plays Wyndham’s Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 19 March until 20 June 2026.

This production is an examination of motherhood and modern masculinity, and reunites Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller and BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin of Prima Facie. Inter Alia is bold, witty and deeply human. It premiered at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September, garnering critical and box office acclaim. It was broadcast live in the UK via National Theatre Live on 4 September to over 50,000 people and has recently been distributed to cinemas worldwide.

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’

So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together - or will everything fall apart?

Joining Suzie Miller and Justin Martin on the creative team are set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement and intimacy director Lucy Hind, composers Erin LeCount and James Jacob PKA Jakwob, music director Nick Pinchbeck, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, video designer Willie Williams for Treatment Studio, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, children’s casting and administration by Keston & Keston, and associate director Grace Duggan.

The West End production of Inter Alia is produced by the National Theatre in a co-production with Playful Productions.

Photo Credit: Justine Matthew