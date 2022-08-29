Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week: tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65 for Back to the Future: The Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical is set to rewrite theatre history.

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... Back to the Future.

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure will star Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell) and the Tony Award-winning Roger Bart (The Producers). Directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando it features a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

Valid Monday to Thursday performances from 5 September to 17 November 2022

(Excluding Saturday & Sunday performances, plus 21 October eve and 24 October to 31 October)

Book by 4 September