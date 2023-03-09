London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

There's magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and "one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London's West End.



This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you "audibly wowed, cheering and gasping" (The Telegraph), as "visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine" (Rolling Stone). "It is out of this world, it's magic, it's a hit" (The Times).

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tickets at £15 or £25



Valid Wednesday (both) & Friday (both) performances from 23 February to 26 May 2023

(excl. Saturday & Sunday & performances between 1 April to 16 April)