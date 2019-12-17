Lawyer Convicted of Assault After Punching Fashion Designer Over Seat Dispute at the Opera

Lawyer Matthew Feargrieve has been convicted of assault after punching a fashion designer during a dispute over a front-row seat at an opera performance in London in October of last year, according to The Guardian.

Feargrieve punched designer Ulrich Engler at least once while attending a performance of Wagner at the Royal Opera House on 7 October 2018.

Engler said he asked Catherine Chandler, Feargrieve's partner, if he could sit in the empty seat next to her, and she said he could not. He then asked if she had purchased the extra seat, and she said she had not.

Engler proceeded to move into the seat, moving Chandler's coat and putting it on her lap, causing Feargrieve to "lash out" and punch Engler at least once. Engler says that he was attacked at least 10 minutes into the performance and left with injuries to his left side.

Engler was arrested at the opera house on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was not charged, but he was banned from the Royal Opera House after the incident.

The court heard Engler was diagnosed with PTSD after the incident.

Feargrieve will be sentenced on 22 January at Westminster magistrates court.

Read more on The Guardian.





