Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Latest SIGNAL ONLINE Concert To Feature New Work By Composers Of SIX, RAGS PARKLAND, THE VIEW UPSTAIRS, and More

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  

Latest SIGNAL ONLINE Concert To Feature New Work By Composers Of SIX, RAGS PARKLAND, THE VIEW UPSTAIRS, and More

Ground-breaking new musical theatre event SIGNAL ONLINE is being live-streamed around the world once again on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 at 7.30pm GMT (3.30pm EST) via YouTube. It features a series of international award-winning composers performing new musical theatre live from their living rooms into yours.

Writers confirmed to perform work on 14 April include:

- Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (UK; Six at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, West End and Broadway and Hot Gay Time Machine at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Trafalgar Studios)

- Andrew R. Butler (New York; composer, book and lyrics for Drama-Desk Award nominated and Lucille Lortel Award winning musical Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future at Ars Nova)

- Maimuna Memon (UK; actress and songwriter, recently appeared in Ghost Quartet and Lazarus, composed Electrolyte)

- Britta Johnson (Toronto; composer of Life After - winner of six Dora Mavor Moore Awards)

- Nick Green and Kevin Wong (Toronto; Recurring John: A Song Cycle)

- Bateman and Conley (UK; The Sorrows of Satan, Personality)

- Yve Blake (Sydney; composer, book and lyrics for multi-award-winning new musical Fangirls, now being developed for TV)

- Christian Czornyj (UK; Stages: A Video Game Musical, Catch Me, Remember, Remember)

- Max Vernon (New York; composer of The View UpStairs - which played off-Broadway, numerous regional tours and at Soho Theatre, London - and KPOP at Ars Nova)

- Tim Gilvin (UK; Stay Awake, Jake)

- Meg and Laura McGrady (UK; Meg is a recent graduate of the BRIT SCHOOL and is working on a couple of new musicals)

- Jordan Clarke and Francesca Forristal (UK; Oddball, Musical Comedy Awards Finalist at VAULT Festival)

- Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute (UK; composers of new folk musical Coven)

- Sheep Soup (UK; The Leftovers, Mrs Green, Associate Artists at Curve Leicester)

Link to watch: www.thebonfire.uk/concerts



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • JRT Cancels Production Of MODERN ORTHODOX, April 23 - May 17
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper-
  • MusicalFare Theatre's Production of BRIGHT STAR at Shea's 710 Theatre is Canceled