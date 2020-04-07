Latest SIGNAL ONLINE Concert To Feature New Work By Composers Of SIX, RAGS PARKLAND, THE VIEW UPSTAIRS, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ground-breaking new musical theatre event SIGNAL ONLINE is being live-streamed around the world once again on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 at 7.30pm GMT (3.30pm EST) via YouTube. It features a series of international award-winning composers performing new musical theatre live from their living rooms into yours.

Writers confirmed to perform work on 14 April include:

- Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (UK; Six at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, West End and Broadway and Hot Gay Time Machine at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Trafalgar Studios)

- Andrew R. Butler (New York; composer, book and lyrics for Drama-Desk Award nominated and Lucille Lortel Award winning musical Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future at Ars Nova)

- Maimuna Memon (UK; actress and songwriter, recently appeared in Ghost Quartet and Lazarus, composed Electrolyte)

- Britta Johnson (Toronto; composer of Life After - winner of six Dora Mavor Moore Awards)

- Nick Green and Kevin Wong (Toronto; Recurring John: A Song Cycle)

- Bateman and Conley (UK; The Sorrows of Satan, Personality)

- Yve Blake (Sydney; composer, book and lyrics for multi-award-winning new musical Fangirls, now being developed for TV)

- Christian Czornyj (UK; Stages: A Video Game Musical, Catch Me, Remember, Remember)

- Max Vernon (New York; composer of The View UpStairs - which played off-Broadway, numerous regional tours and at Soho Theatre, London - and KPOP at Ars Nova)

- Tim Gilvin (UK; Stay Awake, Jake)

- Meg and Laura McGrady (UK; Meg is a recent graduate of the BRIT SCHOOL and is working on a couple of new musicals)

- Jordan Clarke and Francesca Forristal (UK; Oddball, Musical Comedy Awards Finalist at VAULT Festival)

- Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute (UK; composers of new folk musical Coven)

- Sheep Soup (UK; The Leftovers, Mrs Green, Associate Artists at Curve Leicester)

Link to watch: www.thebonfire.uk/concerts





