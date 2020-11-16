LIVE IN LONDON at The Hippodrome Announces New Performance Schedule
The series kicks off in December!
Fourth Wall Live and The Hippodrome Casino London have announced a new performance schedule for the LIVE IN LONDON series at the Hippodrome Casino this winter. The season runs from Thursday 3 December until Sunday 20 December and includes two shows nightly at 7.00pm and 9.00pm. The series will feature stars from the world of musical theatre, comedy and magic with all tickets priced £20. Audiences will be safely socially distanced following the most up-to-date safety guidelines. There are 130 tickets on sale per show and tickets are on sale now.
This new schedule is different from the previously published roster due to the lockdown removing November from the season. Sadly, not all artists originally billed were able to reschedule, but Fourth Wall Live will endeavour to bring those artists to you another time.
Lineup:
- THURSDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Trevor Dion Nicholas does Disney on Broadway
- THURSDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - A Night with the UK tour cast of Rock of Ages ft. Kevin Clifton, Luke Walsh and Rhiannon Chesterman
- FRIDAY 4 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Jodie Jacobs & Friends in Concert
- FRIDAY 4 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Comedian Stephen K Amos
- SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Aaron Sidwell and Guests ft. American Idiot Cast Reunion
- SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Stradivari Violinist Yury Revich
- SUNDAY 6 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Matt Cardle
- SUNDAY 6 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM.- Comedian Shappi Khorsandi
- WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies
- WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Ryan Molloy
- THURSDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Kim Ismay & Friends in Concert
- THURSDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Myra DuBois Live in London
- FRIDAY 11 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Julie Atherton in Concert
- FRIDAY 11 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas: Wrong Songs for Christmas
- SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Jenna Russell in Concert
- SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Anna-Jane Casey in Concert
- SUNDAY 13 DECEMBER 7.00pm - Magical Bones
- SUNDAY 13 DECEMBER 9.00pm - Vocal Xtr3me - The 80s Rock Concert
- MONDAY 14 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Danielle Steers: Unplugged
- MONDAY 14 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Sarah O'Connor
- WEDNESDAY 16 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - The Barricade Boys at Christmas
- THURSDAY 17 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - The Knights of Music featuring Oliver Ormson, Liam Doyle & Sandy Grigelis
- FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Oliver Tompsett Live in London
- FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Funny Gals featuring Vikki Stone & Natasha Barnes
- SATURDAY 19 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - The Two Aladdins - Dean John-Wilson and Matthew Croke
- SATURDAY 19 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Declan Bennett - LIVE
- SUNDAY 20 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Dianne Pilkington and Chris Hamilton
- SUNDAY 20 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Wendi Peters
-
Fourth Wall Live Fourth Wall Live is an exciting new venture between hit concert producers Club 11 London and producers DLAP Entertainment. Club 11 London and DLAP have previously collaborated on Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall and are thrilled to be bringing live entertainment back into one of London's most iconic venues. Club 11 London previously produced Jeremy Jordan, Tituss Burgess, Matthew Morrison, Michael Ball, Cynthia Erivo, and Shoshana Bean at the Hippodrome Casino.