LIVE IN LONDON at The Hippodrome Announces New Performance Schedule

Fourth Wall Live and The Hippodrome Casino London have announced a new performance schedule for the LIVE IN LONDON series at the Hippodrome Casino this winter. The season runs from Thursday 3 December until Sunday 20 December and includes two shows nightly at 7.00pm and 9.00pm. The series will feature stars from the world of musical theatre, comedy and magic with all tickets priced £20. Audiences will be safely socially distanced following the most up-to-date safety guidelines. There are 130 tickets on sale per show and tickets are on sale now.

This new schedule is different from the previously published roster due to the lockdown removing November from the season. Sadly, not all artists originally billed were able to reschedule, but Fourth Wall Live will endeavour to bring those artists to you another time.

Fourth Wall Live Fourth Wall Live is an exciting new venture between hit concert producers Club 11 London and producers DLAP Entertainment. Club 11 London and DLAP have previously collaborated on Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall and are thrilled to be bringing live entertainment back into one of London's most iconic venues. Club 11 London previously produced Jeremy Jordan, Tituss Burgess, Matthew Morrison, Michael Ball, Cynthia Erivo, and Shoshana Bean at the Hippodrome Casino.

