LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Cast Recording Released Today

Cameron Mackintosh with First Night Records and Warner Music today (20 November 2020) officially release the new live cast recording of the hit West End production of Les Misérables - The Staged Concert.

Recorded live at the Gielgud Theatre last year with an all-star cast including Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette and an orchestra of over 65. The much celebrated Les Misérables score includes I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The original Cameron Mackintosh/RSC 1985 production of Les Misérables played at the Barbican and Palace Theatres before continuing its record-breaking run at the Queen's Theatre. In July 2019 Mackintosh closed the original production and Queen's Theatre which was totally re-built with a spectacular new auditorium. It re-opened after four month's work as the Sondheim Theatre with the new version of Les Misérables which opened to stunning reviews last January and hopes to return to the West End next Spring. During the four-month closure Mackintosh mounted a four-month sell-out season of Les Misérables - The Staged Concert with this cast next door at the Gielgud.

Produced on stage by Cameron Mackintosh, Les Misérables is the longest running musical in the world, having run over 35 years and been performed in 52 countries and 22 languages and won over 100 international awards. The combined audience for the show and the Academy Award winning film is 120 million people. The film is one of the 10 biggest movie musical box office successes of all time.

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will return to the Sondheim Theatre from 5 December 2020 - 31 January 2021 to coincide with the musical's 35th year on Shaftesbury Avenue. With a reduced seating capacity of 750, Covid safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the building. The cast for this short run will include Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier. At certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean.

The new production of Les Misérables is planned to return to the West End as early as practical next year once social distancing requirements have been completely removed for theatres.

