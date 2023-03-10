LES MISERABLES Extends Booking Until 2 March 2024
The production currently stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, and more
LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre has announced that booking is now extended until Saturday 2 March 2024.
LES MISERABLES currently stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine and Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.
The company also includes Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.