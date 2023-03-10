Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LES MISERABLES Extends Booking Until 2 March 2024

The production currently stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, and more

Mar. 10, 2023  
LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre has announced that booking is now extended until Saturday 2 March 2024.

LES MISERABLES currently stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine and Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.

The company also includes Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.





Josh Piterman, Stewart Clarke, Lucie Jones, Claire Machin, and Harry Chandler Join the Cas Photo
Josh Piterman, Stewart Clarke, Lucie Jones, Claire Machin, and Harry Chandler Join the Cast of LES MISERABLES Next Month
Cameron Mackintosh has announced new casting for the critically acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 27 March 2023.
Interview: Jon Robyns and David Thaxton of LES MISERABLES Discuss Singing the Wrong Lines, Photo
Interview: Jon Robyns and David Thaxton of LES MISERABLES Discuss Singing the Wrong Lines, Cast Camaraderie and the Show's Evolution
BroadwayWorld UK had the chance to interview David Thaxton and Jon Robyns, who currently play Javert and Jean Valjean respectively, in the iconic show Les Misérables. On a Zoom meeting from their dressing room, the two actors talked about their years of playing a variety of roles, their struggles with muscle memory, and what Les Mis means to them. 
Photos: LES MISÉRABLES West End Releases New Production Shots Photo
Photos: LES MISÉRABLES West End Releases New Production Shots
Get a first look at brand-new production images of the long-running West End production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre.
Photos: First Look at LES MISERABLES North American Tour Photo
Photos: First Look at LES MISERABLES North American Tour
Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, now on tour across North America. See the photos here!

