LES MISERABLES Announces Complete Casting For New Full Production at the Sondheim Theatre

Following the sell-out success of LES MISÃ‰RABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT, the longest running concert in the history of Shaftesbury Avenue, Cameron Mackintosh has announced full casting for the re-opening of the new full production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES at the Sondheim Theatre on 25 September 2021.

Joining the company are Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and making her West End debut Sha Dessi as Eponine. They join the acclaimed principal cast of Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as ThÃ©nardier', Josefina Gabrielle as Madame ThÃ©nardier' and Harry Apps as Marius.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Jessie Hart, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, Phoebe Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Cameron Mackintosh said "After 18 long months of unprecedented shut down of the commercial theatre, it is thrilling to see the West End reopen with all its major productions and safely welcome back audiences who have been so supportive to our industry. The staged concert of Les MisÃ©rables has been uniquely able to keep the large scale theatrical flag flying on Shaftesbury Avenue, clocking up a record breaking 250 performance run. Many of the wonderful artists in the concert were drawn from both the acclaimed new West End and national touring productions which had opened just before the pandemic closed them down, playing to full houses. Spectacular though the staged concert (which will embark on a World Tour in 2024) is, the fully staged new production of Les MisÃ©rables has become an international sell out sensation all over again, continuing to bring audiences to their feet as the longest running musical in the world. The famous barricades of this latest West End production will be manned by a brilliant and diverse company of new and established talents, that demonstrate why our training system is the envy of the world and our theatre practitioners both on and off stage are incomparable, despite the lack of support of the commercial theatre from this government. It is hugely gratifying, as the show celebrates its 36th birthday this October at the Sondheim Theatre, that Les MisÃ©rables continues to be one of the most popular and contemporary musicals of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. The UK and Ireland tour reopens at Theatre Royal Glasgow this November.

Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISÃ‰RABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÃ‰RABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Photo credit: Michael Le Poer Trench