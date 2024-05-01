Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones Will Perform at The King's Head Theatre This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones, award-winning, record-breaking stars of the West End and Broadway, will join forces for a very special and intimate concert at the new King's Head Theatre on Monday 10 June 2024, showcasing their legendary voices, and the best of musical theatre. Tickets for this first concert in the intimate 200-seat auditorium at the King's Head Theatre go on sale on Weds 1 May .

Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You, Anything Goes) and John Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) will perform a much-loved selection of classic songs from musicals Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, We Will Rock You and more... plus a few surprises along the way!

Following the King's Head concert, the duo will then head to Wales on 4 July to headline a show as part of the prestigious Llangollen International Eisteddfod. - tickets on sale now. They will also perform in Edinburgh at the Fringe at Presonfield on Friday 16 August at 7pm, with tickets on sale on Monday 6 May.

John Owen-Jones said, “Since the time we first met when we were in the same cast of Les Miz in the West End, I've worked with Kerry many times and in many places. We've had brilliant time singing together all over the UK and even as far afield as Japan and I am delighted that we are finally co-headlining our own show together in London! I'm equally delighted we'll be performing in a brand-new venue, the King's Head Theatre and I must say that if you're a musical theatre lover it's going to be a special night. John and Kerry: One night, Two voices. It's been a long time coming and I can't wait!”

Kerry Ellis said, “I'm very excited about coming back again and performing with John Owen-Jones, who is an old friend of mine. It should be a great evening!”

