Interview: 'This Play Is About Connection': Actor Seán McGinley on Language, Kindness and Human Connection in Conor McPherson’s THE WEIR

Conor McPherson’s modern classic The Weir is about to open at the Harold Pinter Theatre, running until 6 December, in a new production directed for the first time by the playwright himself. Following a Dublin run at the 3Olympia Theatre, this staging unites a formidable ensemble led by Brendan Gleeson in his West End debut, alongside Owen McDonnell, Kate Phillips, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Seán McGinley.

Set on a stormy night in a rural pub in northwest Ireland, The Weir follows four local men whose evening of pub banter shifts when a newcomer, Valerie, arrives. What begins with humorous ghost stories gradually unravels into tales of haunting loss and connection, culminating in Valerie’s own deeply personal revelation. As the characters exchange stories, the play explores themes of loneliness, kindness and the need for human bonds.

For Seán McGinley, who plays Jim, returning to McPherson’s text has been both a professional privilege and a personal journey. Speaking about his experience with the play, he reflects on the beauty of McPherson's language and why it is just as important to listen as it is to speak.

Seán McGinley in The Weir

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

“It’s a young play by any standards," he says "but I think it’s already a classic in the canon of world theatre… the pub setting is a place that’s halfway between the real world and the next world.”.

McGinley explains how much he appreciates McPherson's use of language. “There's a beautiful rhythm to the language and the play itself is so well constructed in terms of control, of mood and story, so it's relatively easy to slide into that world....It’s all in the writing,” McGinley observes. Conor’s “language is so poetic and beautiful… all you have to do is access Conor's beautiful writing and trust."

McGinley feels the storytelling best works when the listening is just as strong. "Whenever I'm not talking, I'm intently listening. It's as simple as that, really." he says "You have to keep your end of the bargain. You have to deliver your part of the story.".

Jim, McGinley’s character, is a man of few words whose quiet presence carries weight. He is a loyal friend to Jack, played by Gleeson, and a figure grounded in the rhythms of his rural community. "He's a deep thinker," says McGinley "And he seems content enough of his lot. But there's a shadow of something else there as well...it’s very much an ensemble piece.”.

That sense of ensemble was built with McPherson himself in the rehearsal room, a rare opportunity for any actor. McGinley noted the playwright-director’s generosity. “He’d give us little nuggets, a new line here or there, depending on what we were doing. Conor creates a fantastic atmosphere in the room, very focused, very kind. It’s a real joy to work with him."

Seán McGinley & Owen McDonnell in The Weir

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

The production also underscores the humanity beneath the play’s supernatural frame. While the telling of ghost stories punctuate the action, McGinley emphasises their role as vehicles for something deeper. “The storytelling acknowledges that there is something beyond the everyday mundane world.”.

This balance between the ordinary and the transcendent is what has made The Weir endure since its premiere in 1997, when it won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. Nearly three decades later, it resonates just as strongly. “This is one of the best plays I’ve ever had the privilege to come across,” McGinley said. “There’s a universality to it, we are all adrift on this rock in the middle of space, and it can get lonely at times. This play is about connection.”

The cast of The Weir

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

The Weir features design by Rae Smith, lighting designed by Mark Henderson, sound designed by Gregory Clarke, and casting by Amy Ball CDG. With 10,000 tickets available at £30 and under, including 3,000 for under-30s and blue light workers, the production aims to make this landmark play widely accessible.

As McGinley sums up, the heart of The Weir lies in its quiet insistence on the value of listening and the possibility of compassion. In the hush of McPherson’s writing, and in the silences between stories, audiences are invited to find themselves reflected in the lives of others across the pub table, creating connections and ultimately choosing kindness. "If there's one word that's central to this play is the value of kindness and how that how that under underpins community." he states "And there's a real sense of community there.".

The Weir runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 6 December.