Photos: Brendan Gleeson and More in THE WEIR

All new production photos have been released for The Weir, written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson. The Weir runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 September to 6 December 2025, with a press night on Friday 19 September, following its run at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin (until 6 Sep).

The cast includes Brendan Gleeson (Jack), Owen McDonnell (Brendan), Seán McGinley (Jim), Kate Phillips (Valerie) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Finbar).

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan