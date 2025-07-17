Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE WEIR at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out a new cast portrait for the new West End production of The Weir, written and directed for the first time by Conor McPherson. The production will star Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Paddington 2) in his West End debut as Jack. Performances begin at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 12 September and run through 6 December 2025, with an official press night on Friday 19 September.

Joining Gleeson are Owen McDonnell (Bad Sisters, Killing Eve) as Brendan, Seán McGinley (That They May Face the Rising Sun, The Brightening Air) as Jim, Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, Wolf Hall) as Valerie, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Dancing at Lughnasa, Say Nothing) as Finbar.

Prior to its West End run, The Weir will play at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre from 8 August to 6 September.

Set in a rural Irish pub on a stormy night, The Weir follows four local men whose storytelling is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious woman, Valerie. As the night unfolds, the tales they share become darker and more personal—until Valerie reveals a haunting story of her own. The play explores themes of memory, loss, and the human need for connection.

Conor McPherson said, “I couldn’t be happier to be working with this brilliant cast. It’s always exciting embarking on a new production but to revisit The Weir in the company of these particularly accomplished artists feels like a singular privilege.”

The creative team includes Rae Smith (set and costume design), Mark Henderson (lighting design), Gregory Clarke (sound design), and Amy Ball CDG (casting director).

Tickets for the West End run are available now at theweirplay.com. 10,000 seats are priced at £30 and under, including 3,000 tickets allocated for under 30s and blue light workers, available across the Stalls, Dress Circle, and Royal Circle.