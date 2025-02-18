HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Into 2026, New Seats Installed at the Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



360,000 new tickets have been released for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London, taking booking for the original two-part multi award-winning London production to 15 February 2026 as the 2 millionth patron is welcomed to the Palace Theatre. The newly released tickets include over 35,000 seats priced at £15 per part.

Over 50 additional seats have been installed at the Nimax Theatres owned Palace Theatre. The new seats will enable more patrons to attend performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, said “It has been an enormous honour to have welcomed over 2 million theatregoers to the Palace Theatre over the last nine years. We're thrilled that the addition of these new seats will allow even more people to experience the magic of Harry Potter at our London home in the years to come.”

Nica Burns, Nimax Theatres Chief Executive and co-owner, said “We're delighted to have taken this opportunity to further enhance the customer experience of such a brilliant production with the additional comfort of these new seats at the Palace Theatre.”

Throughout March Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be celebrating House Pride with dedicated ‘house' performances at the Palace Theatre. The House Pride performances are as follows: Wednesday 5 March - Gryffindor, Wednesday 12 March – Slytherin, Wednesday 19 March - Ravenclaw and Wednesday 26 March – Hufflepuff. Patrons are encouraged to dress up in their house colours with giveaways and other surprises in store at each of these performances!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are delighted to be partnering with the charity World Book Day this year. As part of the partnership members of the West End cast will visit a London school later this month to give a talk to inspire children to read for fun and hand out copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. There is also an opportunity for a school to win a class trip to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in May.

The current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Claire Lams playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley with Naana Agyei-Ampadu playing Hermione Granger along with Eve de Leon Allen as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Sabina Cameron, Rob Curtis, Zijuan Elsol, Gabriel Fleary, Rory Fraser, Tim Hibberd, Sally Jayne Hind, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Julia Kass, Debra Lawrance, Tasha Lim, Matty Loane, Sophie Matthew, Jaden Oshenye, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Conor Quinn, Ian Redford, Catherine Russell, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Benjamin Stratton, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley and Katie Wimpenny. Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Aubrey Hayes, Rhiannon Parry, Aljosa Radosavljevic, Sienna Sibley and Ethan Webster alternate two children's roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Now booking to 15 February 2026, tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Each Friday 40 tickets priced at £40 (£20 per part) are released for every performance the following week, and located in great seats throughout the theatre. Patrons can enter the ‘Friday Forty' lottery by downloading the TodayTix app.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - British Sign Language Performances on Saturday 22 March and Saturday 13 September, Audio Described Performances on Saturday 15 May and Saturday 15 November and Captioned Performances on Saturday 7 June and Saturday 8 November.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series. Now in its ninth year at the Palace Theatre, the production has been seen by 2 million people in the West End and over 11 million worldwide and holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. There are five productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and a North American tour which is currently running at Hollywood Pantages, Los Angeles, before visiting Washington DC's Broadway At The National from 8 July 2025, followed by The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, from February 2026.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

