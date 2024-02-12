HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Booking in London to March 2025

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced a further booking extension through to 2 March 2025 for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London's Palace Theatre.

Tickets for the new booking period go on sale today and remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - Audio Described on Saturday 16 March 2024, British Sign Language on Saturday 23 March 2024, Captioned Performance on Saturday 18 May 2024 and a Relaxed Performance on Friday 7 June 2024.

Now in its 8th year, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been seen by over 1.6 million patrons at the Palace Theatre, home of the original production.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The current cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua playing Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Katie Wimpenny. Benedict Archer, Jonah Haas, Honor Hastings, Delilah O'Riordan, Jude Parry, Jojo Perez Hoadley and Isabella Woodman alternate two children's roles.

The annual Harry Potter and the Cursed Child House Pride celebrations continue this year on Friday 15 March, where audiences are encouraged to grab their wands and dress up in their favourite Hogwarts house - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw. There will be additional activities happening on the day, plus giveaways and competitions on social media from the beginning of March.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. There are four productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, with a North American tour starting in September 2024 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.