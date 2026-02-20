Photos: EVENING ALL AFTERNOON at the Donmar Warehouse

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production images have been released from Evening All Afternoon at the Donmar Warehouse. This is the World Premiere of Anna Ziegler’s new play, starring Erin Kellyman and Anastasia Hille. Performances run 14 February – 11 April 2026.

“The thing is, I’m not sure if I dislike people or just dislike that they seem to dislike me.”

Jennifer is about to become Delilah's stepmother. She wants so badly to connect, but they couldn't be further apart.

In a world that’s shifting under their feet, both women have to summon the quiet courage it takes to open their hearts again.

Witty and heartbreakingly human, Evening All Afternoon is a story about things lost and things remembered and how sometimes, in order to live, you have to face what’s no longer there.

Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman star in this tender new play from multi award-winner Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), directed by Diyan Zora (Roots at the Almeida, RSC’s English).

Director: Diyan Zora; Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers; Composer and Sound Designer: Adam Cork; Casting Director Lotte Hines CDG

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner