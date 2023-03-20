HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024

Today (20 March 2023), the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London's Palace Theatre to 3 March 2024. Tickets for the extended booking period will go on-sale to the general public on 23 March 2023.

Tickets remain priced from £15 per part. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child partners with TodayTix for The Friday Forty, the production's Lottery for Patrons to apply for some of the very best seats in the theatre priced at £40 (£20 per part) which will secure a seat for both Part One and Part Two on consecutive performances.

Special performances to celebrate your Hogwarts house will take place on Friday 12 May 2023 and an additional mid-week performance has been added for June half term on Tuesday 30 May 2023.

A further set of access performances are also available - on Saturday 9 September 2023 the performances will be audio described and on Saturday 4 November 2023 there will be a British Sign Language performance. Captioned performances will be held on Saturday 13 May 2023 and Saturday 27 January 2024. For patrons with physical access needs or for more information on access performances call 0330 333 4815 (please note, there are no general ticket sales on this number) or email CursedChildAccess@nimaxtheatres.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eight story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. The international phenomenon has six productions running worldwide in London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan