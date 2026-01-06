Video: THE BODYGUARD UK Tour Releases New Trailer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Performances are underway for the UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. The production opened at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025. Check out an all new trailer here!

The cast includes Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron, Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique as Nicki Marron, Matt Milburn as Sy Spector, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Jonathan Alden as Tony, James-Lee Harris as Stalker and Ryan Bennett as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Rio Chigwedere, Cale Cole, Prince Conteh and Mason Dyett.

The company is completed by Taylor Bridges, Kayne Gordon, Ohaana Greaves, Mireia Mambo, Alice Readie, Theo UK Rose, Emma-Jane Smith, Yiota Theo, Luke Walsh, Luke Woollaston and Zirihi Zadi.

At certain performances, the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.