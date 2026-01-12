LES MISERABLES in London Finds New Cast Members

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New cast members will join the the West End production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical sensation Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre.

From Monday 2 February 2026, Harry Hepple (whose credits include Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium, Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, and Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre) will play ‘Thénardier’, and Lizzie Bea (Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre, Hammersmith Apollo and UK Tour, and Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum) will play ‘Madame Thénardier’.

Jess Folley who originated the role of Ali Rose in the world-premiere production of Burlesque: The Musical at the Manchester Opera House and Savoy Theatre, London will play ‘Éponine’

They join Ian McIntosh as ‘Jean Valjean’, Sam Oladeinde as ‘Javert’, Lucie Jones as Fantine (until Saturday 11 April as previously announced), Thiago Phillip Felizardo as ‘Marius’, Joe Griffiths-Brown as ‘Enjolras’ and Izzi Levine as ‘Cosette’.

The company is completed by Hollie Aires, Aidan Banyard, Ella May Carter, Nicholas Carter, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Lily De-La-Haye, Lila Falce-Bass, Sophie-May Feek, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Seán Keany, Chris Kiely, Sam Kipling, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Ollie Llewelyn-Williams, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Adam Pearce, William Pennington, Jordan Simon Pollard, Lewis Renninson, Danielle Rose, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, Imaan Victoria, and Danny Whelan.

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of Les Misérables with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

Les Misérables, which celebrated its record-breaking 40th Birthday in the West End in October, has been seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 55 countries, 452 cities, and has been translated into 22 languages. It has won over 270 major awards around the world, among which 5 Olivier Awards (including a special recognition award in April 2025), 8 Tony Awards and 5 Helpmann Awards, and the movie won 3 Oscars.

Les Misérables is the longest running and indisputably one of the most popular musicals in the world.