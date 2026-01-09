STARLIGHT EXPRESS Sets Final West End Extension, Plus 2027 World Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express will extend its award-winning run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the final time, with performances until Sunday 3 May 2026.

Starlight Express made a triumphant return to London when the new production opened to widespread critical acclaim in June 2024. Since then, it has gone on to win multiple awards, including an Olivier Award. It is London’s longest running revival of an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in 20 years.

Starlight Express will embark on its first ever World Tour in 2027. All details will be announced at a later date.

Michael Harrison said: “‘I’m thrilled that Starlight Express will extend for the 7th time, in the unique environment of Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. We are also thrilled that the success of this new production means we will embark on a world tour commencing in Spring 2027, details of which we will announce shortly. However, for now, this is your final call for boarding to see the spectacular London revival in Wembley.”

A new London cast album, released in November 2024, has had over 17 million streams with a huge viral moment for ‘Pumping Iron’ which saw over 100 million views on social media for Al Knott’s rendition of the traditionally male sung song. Physical record sales have topped 12,000 and Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke remixed the iconic Race motif to launch the Deluxe Edition of the album in May 2025.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, Starlight Express is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

The Starlight Express company includes Gavin Adams as Rusty, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra, Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Georgia Pemberton as Dinah, Jaydon Vijn as Hydra, Scott Hayward as Alternate Rusty and Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Charles Butcher, Cletus Chan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Amiyah Goodall, Dante Hutchinson, Iwan James, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Temi Olawole, RED, Ashley Rowe, Sheridan, Dieuwke Tonissen, Nicky Wong Rush, Charlie Russell, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Amber Weston.