Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Returns to London After Sold-Out Workshop Presentation

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Returning to London following a sold-out first workshop presentation, a second development presentation of Midnight will open at Sadler's Wells East, Stratford Cross, for a strictly limited run.

Set in America's South during the nineteenth century, Midnight is a sweeping, sung-through musical that tells a powerful story of love, conflict, and the search for understanding.

Drawing inspiration from the great modern musicals such as Hamilton, Les Misérables, and Rent, the score fuses gospel, rhythm and blues, pop and classic musical theatre into one unforgettable theatrical experience.

Following last year's sold-out initial workshop presentation, Midnight returns for a second development presentation. This second presentation is an opportunity for audiences to witness the musical's evolution in real time. Building on feedback from the last presentation, Todrick Hall has been hard at work fine-tuning the piece, refining both story and score for this next chapter of its development.

Through soaring music and bold storytelling, Midnight invites audiences to see the world through another's eyes. Its message is simple yet profound: we cannot choose the roles we are given in life, but we can choose how we play them.

Todrick Hall, composer and director for Midnight said, “It's an artist's dream to have their show be appreciated and I am beyond flattered that we have been asked back for an encore run of "Midnight"! In a theatre world full of revivals and jukebox musicals I am thrilled to be inviting audiences to see our original musical in its developmental stage.”

Midnight runs from Friday 20 February to Sunday 8 March 2026, with performances at 2 pm and 7.30 pm, including weekend matinees.

The creative team is led by Todrick Hall as Music & Lyrics and Director/Choreographer with casting Director Harry Blumenau CDG CSA and casting Associate Laura Seaborn. Further cast and creatives to be announced soon.

About Todrick Hall

With over nine million followers across multiple platforms, Todrick Hall is one of the most influential and prolific storytellers of his generation. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, and many more.

Todrick's theatre credits include original Broadway casts of The Color Purple and Memphis, and starring roles in Kinky Boots, Chicago, Waitress, and Shrek the Musical. He has also appeared in the West End production of Chicago and originated roles in the world premiere of Wild About You and was the Music & Lyrics and Director/Choreographer for Burlesque The Musical.

Beyond the stage, Todrick has written and released eighteen studio albums, directed and headlined international tours, composed music for Disney, and won a Video Music Award for his work on Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down. He is also a passionate advocate for numerous charitable and community organisations.