FISH OUTTA WATER Comes to Canal Café Theatre in February

Following a five-star run at the 2025 Colchester Fringe Festival, Fish Outta Water is heading to the Canal Café Theatre in London for one night only this February.

The coming-of-age comedy is written and performed by neurodiverse theatre-maker Jess Ashley, and directed by West-End veteran Joe Allen.

The play follows a 19-year-old who, tired of swimming in circles, initiates ‘Operation Free Willy: An Agoraphobic Orca’s Guide to Escaping Your Tank’. From driving lessons to dating, she dives head-first into adulthood, soon realising that being in the wild isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Developed by a team of neurodiverse creatives, accessibility and inclusivity lie at the heart of the production. The play is always performed in a ‘relaxed’ nature, with mild lighting and sound levels, designed to make audiences feel comfortable – whether they are neurodiverse or simply prefer a calmer environment. The team also undertake a sustainable approach to theatre-making, limiting the use of non-recyclable materials, and developing biodegradable brochures made from seaweed.

Jess Ashley, writer and performer, says, “By creating a play for 13–21-year-olds, a notoriously under-represented age group within mainstream theatre, I strive to nurture young peoples’ connection to the Arts. This is the play I wish I had seen when I was growing up. I created Fish Outta Water to reassure other socially-awkward sardines like me, that they are not alone.”

Exploring themes of neurodiversity, mental health, and climate anxiety, Fish Outta Water uncovers how young people can find independence in an unfamiliar world.

Fish Outta Water is at the Canal Café Theatre on Friday 6th February 2026, at 7pm.