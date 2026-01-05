Hannah Lowther and More Join LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical theatre and Tik Tok star, Hannah Lowther (SIX, West End; Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace) will play Margot and Alternate Elle Woods in the new UK and Ireland tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. Hannah will play the role of Elle Woods when the musical's star Amber Davies (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1; The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Pretty Woman, UK Tour) is not performing*. The musical will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026, opening at Leicester's Curve theatre on 7 February and running until 2 January 2027.

They star alongside George Crawford (The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) as Emmett, Karen Mavundukure (Stranger Things, West End, The Colour Purple, Birmingham Hippodrome & UK Tour; Dreamgirls, West End) as Paulette, Adam Cooper (A Chorus Line, Curve/Sadler's Wells; Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, Sadler's Wells; Billy Elliot, Universal) as Callahan, Jamie Chatterton (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK & Ireland Tour) as Warner, Annabelle Terry (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; Hamlet, National Theatre) as Vivienne, Jocasta Almgill (A Chorus Line, Curve/Sadler's Wells/UK Tour; Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Brooke, Rosanna Harris (Grease, UK Tour; The War of the Worlds: Spirit of Man, Arena Tour) as Serena and Remi Ferdinand (Hamilton, West End; Grease, West End) as Pilar. With Ty-Reece Stewart (Footballer's Wives, Assembly Rooms Edinburgh; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK & Ireland Tour) as Kyle and Bradley Delarosbel (A Chorus Line, Sadler's Wells/Curve/Japan; Matilda the Musical, Netflix) as Carlos.

The cast is completed by Keanna Bloomfield (The Sound of Music; My Fair Lady, Curve), James Lim (Disney's Aladdin, UK Tour; Clueless, West End), Aaron Shales (&Juliet, West End/UK & Ireland Tour; Fantasies Come True, The Other Palace), Jaime Tait (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End; Motown the Musical, West End), Daisy Twells (Muriel's Wedding, Curve; Heathers, Soho Place/The Other Palace/UK Tour), Louie Wood (Billy Elliot; A Chorus Line, Curve), Raiaz Fisher (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, West End; Save The Cinema, Sky Cinema), Dylan Gordon-Jones (Freaky Friday The Musical, Home Manchester), Lauren Hampton (Half a Sixpence; Hello Dolly, Bristol Hippodrome) and Ollie Hart-Bradford (Legally Blonde, Curve; Elf, UK Tour).

The multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge. It is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots; The Wizard of Oz; A Chorus Line) and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, UK and Ireland tour; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve & UK Tour; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) with musical supervision & additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra & UK and Ireland tour; Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Wizard of Oz, UK tour), costume design by Tom Rogers (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra & UK and Ireland tour; A Knight's Tale The Musical, Manchester Opera House), wigs, hair & make-up design by Sam Cox (Moulin Rouge, West End, Broadway and International Tour; 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre, The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium), sound design by Adam Fisher (Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour, Evita, London Palladium) and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA (Kinky Boots, UK & Ireland Tour/West End; Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant).

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL comes hot off the heels of the sell-out tour of KINKY BOOTS, also directed by Foster and co-produced by Curve and ROYO.

This ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from 'It Girl' fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that 'being true to yourself never goes out of style.'

2026 TOUR SCHEDULE

Feb. 7–21 — Leicester, Curve

Feb. 24–28 — Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

March 3–7 — Sheffield, Lyceum

March 10–14 — Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

March 17–21 — Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

March 24–28 — Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

March 31–April 4 — Birmingham, The Alexandra

April 7–11 — Glasgow, King’s Theatre

April 14–18 — Liverpool, Empire Theatre

April 21–25 — York, Grand Opera House

May 5–9 — Truro, Hall for Cornwall

May 12–17 — Newcastle, Theatre Royal

May 19–23 — Nottingham, Theatre Royal

May 26–30 — Oxford, New Theatre

June 2–6 — Plymouth, Theatre Royal

June 9–13 — Leeds, Grand Theatre

June 16–20 — Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

June 23–27 — Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

June 30–July 4 — Bristol, Hippodrome

July 7–18 — Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

July 21–25 — Belfast, Grand Opera House

Sept. 22–26 — Norwich, Theatre Royal

Sept. 29–Oct. 3 — Edinburgh, Playhouse

Oct. 6–10 — Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Oct. 13–17 — Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

Oct. 20–24 — Wimbledon, New Theatre

Oct. 27–31 — Hull, New Theatre

Nov. 3–14 — Manchester, Opera House

Nov. 17–21 — Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

Nov. 24–28 — Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Dec. 1–5 — Sunderland, Empire Theatre

Dec. 15–Jan. 2, 2027 — Brighton, Theatre Royal