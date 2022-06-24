Further Dates Announced For ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK and Ireland Tour

Further touring dates have been announced for the new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical.

The new venues announced today are Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 - 18 June 2023), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 - 30 July 2023), Sunderland Empire (2 - 13 August 2023), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August - 3 September 2023), Hull New Theatre (6 - 16 September 2023), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September - 8 October 2023), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October - 5 November 2023) and Liverpool Empire (8 - 26 November 2023).

The tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 following a Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023. Tour schedule and on sale dates below with casting to be announced soon. www.charlieandthechocolatefactory.co.uk

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they've always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film as well as a host of new numbers, this sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.

The Leeds Playhouse production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical is produced by Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY - SUNDAY 5 MARCH 2023

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 15 - SUNDAY 26 MARCH 2023

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH - SATURDAY 15 APRIL 2023

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 29 APRIL 2023

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 3 - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 24 MAY - SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 7 - SUNDAY 18 JUNE 2023

THEATRE ROYAL, PLYMOUTH

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 4 - SUNDAY 30 JULY 2023

MANCHESTER PALACE

www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022

WEDNESDAY 2 - SUNDAY 13 AUGUST 2023

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022

WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST - SUNDAY 3 SEPTEMBER 2023

MAYFLOWER, SOUTHAMPTON

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 4 JULY 2022

WEDNESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2023

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE 15 JULY 2022

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SUNDAY 8 OCTOBER 2023

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022

TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER - SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2023

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE SOON

WEDNESDAY 8 - SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2023

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022