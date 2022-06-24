Further Dates Announced For ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK and Ireland Tour
The tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023.
Further touring dates have been announced for the new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical.
The new venues announced today are Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 - 18 June 2023), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 - 30 July 2023), Sunderland Empire (2 - 13 August 2023), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August - 3 September 2023), Hull New Theatre (6 - 16 September 2023), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September - 8 October 2023), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October - 5 November 2023) and Liverpool Empire (8 - 26 November 2023).
The tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 following a Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023. Tour schedule and on sale dates below with casting to be announced soon. www.charlieandthechocolatefactory.co.uk
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.
When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they've always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.
Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film as well as a host of new numbers, this sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.
Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.
The Leeds Playhouse production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical is produced by Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.
Tour Dates
THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY - SUNDAY 5 MARCH 2023
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 15 - SUNDAY 26 MARCH 2023
HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH - SATURDAY 15 APRIL 2023
EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE
www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 29 APRIL 2023
NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 3 - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 24 MAY - SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023
MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY
www.marlowetheatre.com
ON SALE NOW
WEDNESDAY 7 - SUNDAY 18 JUNE 2023
THEATRE ROYAL, PLYMOUTH
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 4 - SUNDAY 30 JULY 2023
MANCHESTER PALACE
www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022
WEDNESDAY 2 - SUNDAY 13 AUGUST 2023
SUNDERLAND EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022
WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST - SUNDAY 3 SEPTEMBER 2023
MAYFLOWER, SOUTHAMPTON
ON SALE 4 JULY 2022
WEDNESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2023
HULL NEW THEATRE
ON SALE 15 JULY 2022
WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SUNDAY 8 OCTOBER 2023
BRISTOL HIPPODROME
www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022
TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER - SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2023
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
www.birminghamhippodrome.com
ON SALE SOON
WEDNESDAY 8 - SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2023
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022