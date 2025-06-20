Full Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been revealed for the UK & Ireland tour of Fiddler On the Roof. The tour opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 24 July - where the run is already sold out – and then travels to cities and towns across the country until 3 January next year.

Leading the cast in this spectacular production direct from its current summer season at London's Barbican Theatre is Matthew Woodyatt as Tevye, Jodie Jacobs as Golde and Olivier Award nominee Beverley Klein as Yente. Co-stars are Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel, Georgia Bruce as Hodel, Hannah Bristow as Chava, Ashleigh Schuman as Shprintze and Georgia Dixon as Bielke.

They are joined in this beloved musical by Siôn Lloyd as Mordcha / Innkeeper, Dan Wolff as Motel, Greg Bernstein as Perchik and Gregor Milne as Fyedka. Michael S. Siegel takes on the role of Lazar Wolf, with Mark Faith as the Rabbi and Toby Turpin as Mendel. Gareth Davies appears as Avram, Ed Bruggemeyer as Nachum, Sue Appleby as Shandel, Susannah Van Den Berg as Rifka, and Carys McQueen as Mirila. Olivier Award nominee Raphael Papo brings to life the iconic role of The Fiddler and Roman Lytwyniw as the alternate Fiddler, with Karl Wilson as the Constable. Rounding out the cast are Simon Anthony as Sasha, Jack Osmond as Russian #1, and Alex Pinder as Russian #2. Dylan Saffer joins as a male swing, with offstage swings Chris Draper and Maya Kristal Tenenbaum completing the company.

This will be the first UK tour of this classic musical in over 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production, led by the powerhouse creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (Tony Award winner for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Cabaret), direct from the West End.

Fiddler On the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

