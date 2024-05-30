Full Cast Set For YOUR LIE IN APRIL Musical

The full cast has been announced for Your Lie in April’s fully staged 12-week West End premiere.



Joining the previously announced lead cast of Zheng Xi Yong, Mia Kobayashi, Rachel Clare Chan and Dean John-Wilson, are Ernest Stroud, Jojo Meredith, Chris Fung, Eu Jin Hwang, Daniel Nardone, Ericka Posadas, Lucy Park, Gracie Lai, Imogen Law Hing Choy and Ria Tanaka.



Your Lie in April, one of Japan’s most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers, has music by multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Death Note The Musical, Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde) with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. It is ]directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Death Note the Musical, Fame, Annie).



Your Lie in April will start previews at The Harold Pinter Theatre, Panton St, London SW1 on 28 June and run to 21 September.



Kōsei Arima (Zheng Xi Yong) is a brilliant young piano prodigy, dubbed the “Human Metronome” for his mechanical accuracy, who has won many prestigious competitions. But his mother’s sudden death leaves him bereft and unable to play music. That changes when he strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori Miyazono (Mia Kobayashi), who slowly encourages him to perform again. As Kaori continues to lift Kōsei’s spirits, he realises that he loves her. But is their relationship doomed? Your Liein April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn’s lushly, romantic music.

Composer Frank Wildhorn said: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music - to heal, to take us through life’s adventures, to create our most precious memories… I’ve never had more fun than creating this music!”

Zheng Xi Yong (Kosei Arima) recently appeared in Greta Gerwig’s global hit movie Barbie and filmed as a series regular on the highly anticipated new comedy drama series Boarders (BBC3). He will also appear in Season 2 of Silo (Apple TV). A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music with an MA in Musical Theatre (Distinction) and a Diploma in Piano, his theatre credits include playing Antonio in The Tempest (Shakespeare’s Globe) and Ernst in the Olivier-nominated Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre). He is currently filming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Mia Kobayashi (Kaori Miyazono) is a recent graduate of ArtsEd, who played Charity in Sweet Charity and cover Mimi in RENT in her final year shows.



Rachel Clare Chan (Tsubaki Sawabe) was Sayu in Death Note the Musical in Concert (London Palladium & Lyric Theatre). She was recently seen in Oliver! (Leeds Playhouse) and Miss Saigon (Vienna), understudying the leading role of Kim.

Dean John-Wilson (Ryota Watari) created the role of ‘L’ in Death Note the Musical in Concert (London Palladium & Lyric Theatre). His other credits include Lun-Tha in The King & I (Dominion Theatre & UK tour), Georgio in Passion (Hope Mill), Greg McConnell in Cruel Intentions (Edinburgh Fringe), Lun-Tha in The King & I (London Palladium); Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre); Man 1 in Songs For a New World (St James Theatre), Ninoy Aquino in Here Lies Love (National Theatre), Tim Rice’s From Here to Eternity (Shaftesbury Theatre).

Ernest Stroud (Takeshi, 1st cover Watari/2nd cover Kosei) originated the role of Takeshi in the Your Lie in April concert, and was last seen in Miss Saigon (Sheffield Crucible).



Jojo Meredith (Derick, 1st cover Kosei) originated the role of Derick in the Your Lie in April concert, and was last seen in Pacific Overtures (Menier Chocolate Factory) and as Haley Belle in Death Note the Musical in Concert (London Palladium/Lyric Theatre).



Chris Fung (Mi-ike, ensemble) originated the role of Mi-ike in the Your Lie in April concert, was King Agnarr in Frozen (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Ensemble/Understudy Magaldi in Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).



Eu Jin Hwang (Kaori’s Dad, Judge #1) originated the role of Kaori’s Dad in the Your Lie in April concert, and was recently seen in Pacific Overtures (Menier), Death Note: The Musical in Concert (London Palladium/Lyric Theatre), Aspects of Love (Lyric) and George Takei’s Allegiance (Charing Cross

Theatre).



Daniel Nardone (swing) was Doody in Grease (Hope Mill Theatre).



Ericka Posadas (Emi/ensemble) was Fifi and u/s The Engineer in Miss Saigon (Sheffield Crucible).



Lucy Park (Kosei’s Mom) has just played Cynthia in Priscilla the Party (HERE at Outernet), and was nominated Best Performance by an Understudy/Alternate in the 2022 UK/West End Awards by BroadwayWorld for Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre).



Gracie Lai (Kaori’s Mom, Judge #2) has just played Diva #2 in Priscilla the Party (HERE at Outernet) and was Lorraine inJersey Boys (Trafalgar Theatre) and Stella in Bonnie & Clyde (Arts Theatre).



Imogen Law Hing Choy (Ensemble) is making her professional debut.



Ria Tanaka (swing) was in The King and I (West End & UK Tour) and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre).

Your Lie in April manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, a Japanese live-action film in 2016 and a Japanese stage production in 2017. Frank Wildhorn’s musical opened in Tokyo in 2022, followed by a Japan tour, and smashed box office records. This production is its English language premiere.